10 Mar, 2025
10 Mar, 2025 @ 12:33
IN PICS: How Spain celebrated international women’s day as hundreds of thousands took to streets

THOUSANDS of people took to the streets this weekend to celebrate International Women’s Day and call for change. 

In Madrid, organizers claim over 80,000 marched from Atocha station to the Plaza de España.

Marchers called for an ‘antiracist feminism’ throughout the country, with signs protesting against ‘the erasure of women’ and ‘global machismo’. 

They drew attention to growing misogynistic attitudes amongst young men, influenced by social media. 

PHOTO: Cordon Press

Up in Barcelona, 25,000 people gathered in the Plaza Universitat demanding ‘justice and freedom.’ 

A separate march of around 400 people also took place in the Catalan capital, protesting against trans rights.

PHOTO: @evabaror/X

The divide between activists was also evident in Mallorca, Valencia and Zaragoza, where multiple events were held.

Heavy rain saw protests cancelled in many areas of Spain, including Malaga, Cadiz and Huelva. 

Others embraced the bad weather, chanting ‘we needed feminism to rain down’. 

In Cordoba, protestors have spoken out against local authorities after they claimed political leaders ‘took over’ their march and ‘silenced’ them. 

PHOTO: @iucordobacuidad/X

Meanwhile, a Malaga town has sparked outrage after dressing a pig up as a woman in ‘honour’ of International Women’s Day. 

Campillos traditionally burns a pig effigy to mark the end of carnival season which this year coincided with March 8.

As a result, the town hall added makeup, breasts and lingerie to the ‘guarra’ which while meaning pig can also refer to a sexually promiscuous woman.

PHOTO: @antoniamorillas/X

The effigy also had tattoos and designs commemorating International Women’s Day, such as ‘8M’ emblazoned on the pig’s bra. 

It has been heavily criticised by locals, with left-wing political movement Izquierda Unida branding the stunt a ‘flagrant mockery of women.’ 

However, the local Ministry for Equality has stood firm, saying it is a ‘criticism of the hypersexualisation of women and sexual exploitation.’ 

