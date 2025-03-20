Storm Laurence kills three people in Spain’s Andalucia: Victims are married couple and cyclist – while a fourth remains missing

SEVERE weather in southern Spain has killed a married couple and a cyclist, while a fourth person remains missing.

The wave of flooding caused by Storm Laurence claimed the lives of Maria and Fernando, from Constantina, a small town north of Sevilla.

They were on their way to work on Tuesday morning when the overflow from the Guadalbacar stream swept them away.

READ MORE: Watch: Flooding across southern Spain as Storm Laurence sparks heavy rain and storms

Constantina’s Town Hall put out a statement on Wednesday saying: “We deeply lament the death of our residents Maria and Fernando, fatal victims yesterday 18/02/2025 from the flooding of the Guadalbacar stream, after the storm that has hit the area.”

The Town Hall has decreed two days of official mourning for the couple, which began on Wednesday at 1.15pm and will last until Friday at the same time.

? El Ayuntamiento de #Constantina decreta dos días de luto oficial por el fallecimiento de nuestros vecinos María y Fernando

Desde las 13:15 horas de hoy miércoles 19 de marzo hasta las 13:15 horas del viernes 21 de marzo.

Es un mensaje del Ayuntamiento de Constantina pic.twitter.com/MAfuDHqqWL — Ayuntamiento de Constantina (@AytoConstantina) March 19, 2025

Storm Laurence also claimed the life of a 71-year-old man who was on a bike ride.

Last Monday, he set out from Añora on his journey but went missing, after which the Guardia Civil was deployed to search for him around the Guadarramilla river.

However, his body was found on the edge of a riverbed at 11.30am on Wednesday in Dos Torres, the neighbouring municipality of Añora.

Furthermore, 30 officers from the Guardia Civil are searching for another man who disappeared after being swept away by the Genal River.