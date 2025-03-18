Watch: Flooding across southern Spain as Storm Laurence sparks heavy rain and storms

RESIDENTS on the Costa del Sol have woken up to extreme flooding outside their homes.

Footage shared online today shows particularly worrying situations in Campanillas, a small municipal district just outside of Malaga city.

The videos show trees and traffic lights submerged by brown, murky water, and there is not a single patch of road or ground in sight.

(credit: @fuengirolasequeja)

Storm Laurence’s strong rains have caused the nearby Casasola reservoir to reach 100% capacity.

Consequently, the reservoir has overflown and the area around Campanillas has witnessed severe flooding.

Other videos warn of flooding around Marbella this morning.

Specifically, the Nueva Andalucia crossing in San Pedro de Alcantara has been overflown, posing significant danger to anyone travelling in the area.

The crossing is completely flooded and the footage also shows many parked cars in San Pedro half submerged by water levels.