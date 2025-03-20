3 bedroom Villa for sale in Los Alcazares – € 370,000

Stunning Serena Golf Villa Murcia Beautiful 3 bed villa located in La Serena Golf, at 5 minutes from Los Alcázares and just a 5 minute walk away from the beach. The property features two bathrooms, both with walk-in showers and underfloor heating, a fully fitted open plan kitchen, and a spacious lounge/diner with large patio doors leading to the garden. Outside is a large garden area, with a large private heated pool ideal for relaxing and a spacious roof solarium for enjoying the Spanish sunshine all year round. There is also a large terrace on the second floor, accessible via the master… See full property details

Villa

Los Alcázares, Murcia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 370,000