31 Aug, 2025
3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Gran Alacant with pool garage – € 395,000

Reserve one of these fantastic value villas during August/September 2025 and you will receive a 5.000 euro furniture voucher on completion of the sale. This fantastic project features modern semi-detached villas with the option to add a private swimming pool in Gran Alacant. The property has two floors with a flexible and modern design, high quality, comfort, and plenty of light. There is the option to choose the layout with two or three bedrooms. Additionally, you can add a 52m2 basement giving you the option for additional bedrooms space, living space, cinema room or just storage. By… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Gran Alacant, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 395,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

