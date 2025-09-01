July foreign tourist record broken in Spain as UK visitors rise but Germans fall

SPAIN has broken the 11 million mark for the first time for foreign tourists in July- an increase of 1.6% compared to a year earlier.

The cumulative total for the first seven months of 2025 stands at 55.5 million, up by 4.1% on what record figures last year.

Spending stood at just over €76 billion(plus 7.2%) while in July, €16.4 billion went into Spanish coffers(up 6.1% on July 2024),

Like in recently released hotel overnight stay figures from the National Statistics Institute, there was a marked decline in German arrivals in July with a total of 1.2 million(4.8% less).

The United Kingdom was once again the main country of origin, with nearly 2.1 million tourists and an increase of 0.7%.

French arrivals were down 3.1% at 1.6 million and the biggest percentage falls came from Switzerland(-12%) and Belgian(-10%).

The main countries in the first seven months of 2025 were the United Kingdom (with nearly 11 million and an increase of 4.3%), France (with more than 7.1 million, up 1.7%) and Germany (with more than 6.9 million, up 1.6%).

Between January and July, the greatest percentage growth came from Portugal, who increased by 13.6%;, while Belgians were down by 4.2%.

Travel experts believe that the July falls from German and French visitors are down to cheaper packages being offered by Turkey along with Croatia, Tunisia, Morocco, and Montenegro.

In July, the Balearic Islands was most popular region for tourists, with 23.3% of the total (1% more); followed by Catalunya with 21.3% (1.2% less); and Andalusia, with 14%(up 5.5%).

The average expenditure per tourist was €1,493, 4.4% more, and the daily spend grew by 6.9%, to €210.

