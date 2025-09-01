Spanish tourist’s remains found on Indonesian beach as mystery turns to murder

SPANISH woman Matilde Muñoz, who went missing in Lombok, Indonesia two months ago, was killed inside her hotel room on the night she disappeared, according to police.

Her body, which was hidden for weeks inside a storage room at the hotel, was later moved to a nearby beach.

Two men, aged 30 and 34, have confessed to killing her during a robbery and have been arrested on charges of premeditated murder.

Muñoz, 72, was last seen on July 1 at the Bumi Aditya Hotel in Senggigi, where she had been staying for several weeks.

Investigators say the two suspects, one a hotel employee and the other a former worker dismissed for theft, broke into her bungalow around 3 am while she slept.

When she woke up and confronted them, they suffocated her with their hands and wrapped her body in a sheet.

They then carried her only a few metres to a disused generator room, where her remains lay for more than six weeks.

Police say the men stole around €156 in cash, while her passport was later found near the hotel.

Her bank cards were thrown away, and her mobile phone was traced by Interpol after it was sold on the black market, leading investigators to the suspects.

The killers eventually moved the body, transporting it on a motorbike to a nearby beach, where it was buried under stones and sand.

Family members in Spain were formally notified of her death on Saturday. The Spanish Embassy in Indonesia confirmed it is assisting them.

Relatives have strongly criticised both Indonesian and Spanish authorities for what they describe as delays and failures during the investigation.

Muñoz, a retired flight attendant from Ferrol who lived in Mallorca, spent much of the year travelling in Asia and often considered Lombok her second home.

