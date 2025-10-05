The Spanish bar that got a rave 5-star review for its tap water

WHILE some restaurants strive for perfection, selecting the freshest ingredients and the top rated fine wines, in their hunt for five-star reviews, one has only had to open a tap.

The real hero of Rincon de la Victoria isn’t a pricey craft beer, it’s the tap water at Eria Gourmet. And yes, someone actually left a glowing Google review about it.

Rafa, a local footballer, was playing a match in the plaza outside the bar when he and his friends got thirsty. What happened next changed his life: the tap water at Eria Gourmet was, in his words, ‘so fresquita’ – fresher than anywhere else in town. Naturally, he felt compelled to give it a five-star review.

He wrote: “Compared to other bars where the water is usually warm and tastes like soap, this place is an exception. The vibe’s positive, the bar’s clean, and it’s a good spot to drink fresh water after a football match.”

The bar responded with pride, thanking Rafa for the shout-out and inviting him and his mates back for more post-match hydration.

The review even went viral among hospitality circles, with one commenter joking that Rafa’s tribute to the water was so touching ‘it brought a tear to my eye’.

Another reminisced about their own childhood football days, remembering how a friend’s uncle would go to heroic lengths to keep them watered.

