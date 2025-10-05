5 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Oct, 2025 @ 16:21
····
1 min read

The Spanish bar that got a rave 5-star review for its tap water

by

WHILE some restaurants strive for perfection, selecting the freshest ingredients and the top rated fine wines, in their hunt for five-star reviews, one has only had to open a tap.

The real hero of Rincon de la Victoria isn’t a pricey craft beer, it’s the tap water at Eria Gourmet. And yes, someone actually left a glowing Google review about it.

Rafa, a local footballer, was playing a match in the plaza outside the bar when he and his friends got thirsty. What happened next changed his life: the tap water at Eria Gourmet was, in his words, ‘so fresquita’ – fresher than anywhere else in town. Naturally, he felt compelled to give it a five-star review.

READ MORE:

He wrote: “Compared to other bars where the water is usually warm and tastes like soap, this place is an exception. The vibe’s positive, the bar’s clean, and it’s a good spot to drink fresh water after a football match.”

The bar responded with pride, thanking Rafa for the shout-out and inviting him and his mates back for more post-match hydration.

The review even went viral among hospitality circles, with one commenter joking that Rafa’s tribute to the water was so touching ‘it brought a tear to my eye’.

Another reminisced about their own childhood football days, remembering how a friend’s uncle would go to heroic lengths to keep them watered.

Click here to read more Food & Drink News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

21 major wildfires still active in Spain as Pedro Sanchez promises 'disaster area' status
Previous Story

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez moves to make abortion a constitutional right

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop