4 Sep, 2025
4 Sep, 2025 @ 15:59
Malaga’s ‘tourist-free’ tapas bars… now on the tourism map thanks to National Geographic

by
Tapas_in_the_window_of_a_madrid_restaurant

REMEMBER those quaint little tapas bars in Malaga city where locals sipped their wine and nibbled boquerones in peace, far from selfie sticks and tourist hordes? Well, National Geographic has just gone and ruined it for everyone.

The travel experts have just published a list of the 13 best bars in the city ‘for tapas without tourists’, praising their ‘well-dressed tables and friendly bars’ and lauding the ‘best-kept culinary secrets of Malaga’ – from sizzling espetos to lomo en manteca. Charming, right? Except now, after the international publicity from National Geographic, good luck finding a quiet corner…

Among the spots still clinging to Malaga’s traditional ‘boqueron’ essence, the magazine highlights Las Palmeras in Pedregalejo, where diners can enjoy ‘good food and friendly company’.

Also making the cut is La Recaleta on Playa del Candado, keeping ‘the tone of the product and measured fried treats’ alive.

Paella fans aren’t left out either: Restaurante Maria on Avenida del Pintor Joaquin Sorolla earns praise for its buzzing dining room and cozy pre-meal bar. Meanwhile, the Mercado de Atarazanas – the city landmark central market – gets a nod for serving tapas from late morning, with top-notch fried fish and seafood.

READ MORE:

Seafood lovers, prepare for a feast: Marisqueria Jacinto on Avenida del Obispo Angel Herrera Oria shows off ‘the best Andalucian catches,’ from quisquilla to concha fina. In the Montes de Malaga, the old-school bar Fuente de la Reina continues its proud tradition of serving lomo en manteca over paper tablecloths. And for a slower, scenic experience, the Taberna de Mike Palmer at Club Hipico El Pinar is apparently perfect ‘with views and no rush’.

Other favourites making the list include Vicen-Playa, El Cateto, Casa Vicente, Meson Santiago Sedeño, Meson Antonio, and Meson Mariano – all praised for everything from fresh seafood to perfectly fried boquerones and rabo de toro. Basically, the very spots locals have been quietly enjoying for decades are now officially ‘iconic’.

So, if you were hoping for a secret, tourist-free tapas crawl in Malaga… sorry. National Geographic has just made them famous and spoiled all the fun.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

