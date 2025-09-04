Malaga’s ‘tourist-free’ tapas bars… now on the tourism map thanks to National Geographic

REMEMBER those quaint little tapas bars in Malaga city where locals sipped their wine and nibbled boquerones in peace, far from selfie sticks and tourist hordes? Well, National Geographic has just gone and ruined it for everyone.

The travel experts have just published a list of the 13 best bars in the city ‘for tapas without tourists’, praising their ‘well-dressed tables and friendly bars’ and lauding the ‘best-kept culinary secrets of Malaga’ – from sizzling espetos to lomo en manteca. Charming, right? Except now, after the international publicity from National Geographic, good luck finding a quiet corner…

Among the spots still clinging to Malaga’s traditional ‘boqueron’ essence, the magazine highlights Las Palmeras in Pedregalejo, where diners can enjoy ‘good food and friendly company’.

Also making the cut is La Recaleta on Playa del Candado, keeping ‘the tone of the product and measured fried treats’ alive.

Paella fans aren’t left out either: Restaurante Maria on Avenida del Pintor Joaquin Sorolla earns praise for its buzzing dining room and cozy pre-meal bar. Meanwhile, the Mercado de Atarazanas – the city landmark central market – gets a nod for serving tapas from late morning, with top-notch fried fish and seafood.

Seafood lovers, prepare for a feast: Marisqueria Jacinto on Avenida del Obispo Angel Herrera Oria shows off ‘the best Andalucian catches,’ from quisquilla to concha fina. In the Montes de Malaga, the old-school bar Fuente de la Reina continues its proud tradition of serving lomo en manteca over paper tablecloths. And for a slower, scenic experience, the Taberna de Mike Palmer at Club Hipico El Pinar is apparently perfect ‘with views and no rush’.

Other favourites making the list include Vicen-Playa, El Cateto, Casa Vicente, Meson Santiago Sedeño, Meson Antonio, and Meson Mariano – all praised for everything from fresh seafood to perfectly fried boquerones and rabo de toro. Basically, the very spots locals have been quietly enjoying for decades are now officially ‘iconic’.

So, if you were hoping for a secret, tourist-free tapas crawl in Malaga… sorry. National Geographic has just made them famous and spoiled all the fun.

