BREAKING: Armed men storm ship off Portugal coast

ARMED men have stormed a merchant ship off Portugal’s Algarve coast in the early hours of Thursday, taking crew members hostage in a dramatic high-seas raid.

The Liberian-flagged container vessel, which had sailed from Vigo and was bound for Malaga, was attacked about 10km off Lagos. At least two sailors were reportedly locked in the engine room by the raiders. Their condition is still unknown.

The Portuguese Navy has scrambled forces to the scene, including a helicopter packed with commandos ready to retake the ship. Warships are also on standby in case the situation turns bloody.

The motive remains a mystery – though investigators say international drug traffickers may be behind the brazen attack.

The situation is ongoing.

