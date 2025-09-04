Man is shot dead at ‘point blank range’ in front of shocked town centre shoppers in Valencia

A MAN was shot dead in the centre of Xirivella- outside Valencia City- amidst multiple eye-witnesses at around 9.45am on Thursday.

The brazen assassin escaped at high-speed in a dark-coloured car.

The victim was said to be homeless after being released from prison a few months ago with the Las Provincias newspaper reporting that he had been arrested over 20 times.

READ MORE:

Due to that fact, the Policia Nacional were quickly able to identify him as Daniel M.V.D. who went by the nickname of ‘Raponchi’ and was 35-years-old.

He was shot three times in the back at close range, but managed to stumble for around 15 metres before collapsing next to a pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of Plaza Gerardo Garces.

Police officers tried to revive him for around 20 minutes but without success.

Las Provincias said that an eye-witness described the assailant as a man of ‘gypsy ethnicity’ and ran off to the getaway car which was being driven by another person.

Another person said that the shooter was the only person in the car.

The victim was walking along Calle Doctor Marañon and when he passed by a car, a man got out and started to shoot at him.

A witness described the killer as a bearded man dressed in black, and said that before he shot Daniel M.V.D, he shouted: “I have to kill you.“

Statements given to the police said that the assailant acted with premeditation and malice.

The motive for the killing, police believe, may be a debt linked to a criminal matter.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.