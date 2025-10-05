IT has for decades been the Madrid hotel for anyone flying in for a spot of business, or a big game at the nearby Bernabeu.

But now the Cuzco hotel on the city’s main thoroughfare, Paseo el Castellano, has had a major refit.

Following a €17 million injection of capital from the Marriot group, it has been turned into a reference of cool and convenience under the hip Westin brand.

Just around the corner from the recently redesigned futuristic Real Madrid stadium and by the city’s business nervecentre, it offers plenty of reasons to stay.

For art fans it is also close to the eye-catching Palacio de Congresos with its celebrated Joan Miro mural, as well as the amazing Sorolla museum where the artist made his home in the city.

It is also just a hop and a leap to Plaza Castilla with its emblematic architecture and variety of museums, including the Fundacion Canal and EMT Transport museum, which is great for kids. A tube station next door is just six stops to Plaza de Espana.

The second Westin in the city (the first is the historic Palace hotel, a dozen blocks south), it boasts 44 incredibly-appointed suites among its 290 rooms.

Many with impressive views across the city and nearby Navacerrada range, each has been renovated with a clear eye on style.

The suites are amazing, each with three rooms and a huge walk-in wardrobe, plus three toilets. They count on the latest in tech and, most importantly, top quality linen and pillows.

The paintings and artwork perfectly compliment the carefully-selected retro mix and match furniture. A separate meeting room with the director’s table is ideal for business meetings.

Modern lines, vanguard design and earthy coloured hues give the whole hotel an almost Scandinavian feel, while its reception area and stunning bar have become a key meeting point for football fans and business-folk alike.

The bar area with its giant curved chandelier, matching cobalt blue circular sofa and black and white floors are set off against natural oak arches and a bright crimson bar.

This is the place to eat supper and, while limited, the menu is great value for light bites and, of course, a margarita, one of the finest around.

For warm days and evenings it also now has a terrace outside to take in the wonderful Madrid weather.

Make sure you include breakfast in your rate as it’s among the best in Madrid.

