AUTONOMOUS drones and robot dogs are set to provide ultimate AI protection in luxury Marbella villas.

These drones will work alongside thermal imaging cameras to detect unusual patterns and flag suspicious behaviour within the homes before they become a threat.

Working in harmony with sensors, the tech constantly analyses daily patterns and gets to know each villa’s occupants.

Guarding the ground – and helping out with house work – are robotic dogs.

These mechanical pets will soon be joined by robot humanoids which are designed to interact with residents, learn their preferences, and personalise daily routines to optimise comfort, wellbeing, and efficiency.

This cutting-edge technology will debut in 35 villas crafted by Aura Luxury Developers – the safety devices come with a hefty starting price of €4.15 million.

These properties are more than homes, they are adaptable environments that use AI to control temperature, lighting, music and energy using AI systems.

Some even sense the daily mood of the household and adjust settings to match the apparent emotional atmosphere .

‘This is a house that learns and responds’, say project developers.

The learning does not stop there either – villa owners will have access to platforms that let them control their homes from all over the world by 2027.

Despite their futuristic features, the villas remain grounded in sustainability and design.

Constructed with natural materials and equipped with solar panels and energy-efficient systems, they fuse modern day technology with natural elegance.

‘We want each client to feel that their home understands them’, says Viktorija Properties, who have joined up with Aura Luxury Developers to install this new AI technology into luxury architecture.

