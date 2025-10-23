23 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Oct, 2025 @ 10:38
·
1 min read

From haunted dinner shows to Day of the Dead parties – Where to spend Halloween on the Costa del Sol

by
Halloween

FROM spooky dinner shows to family-friendly frights, the Metro Group has your Halloween plans sorted.

Whether you’re in Marbella, Benalmádena, or La Cala, here’s where to eat, drink, and be scary this October 31st and beyond.

Max Beach – Twisted Tales Dinner Show – October 31

La Cala de Mijas

This Halloween, step into a storybook gone wrong. Max Beach’s Twisted Tale Dinner Show reimagines your favourite childhood fairytales with a dark and theatrical twist. Expect haunting performances, eerie music and a themed feast to match the mood.
Event starts at 8PM. Dress for drama.

 Website: www.maxbeach.es

Max Beach – Day of the Dead Celebration –  November 1

La Cala de Mijas

Celebrate Mexico’s vibrant Day of the Dead with a colourful seaside event. From midday, enjoy family entertainment, kids’ games, face painting and festive food in a relaxed beachfront setting.
A perfect day out for families and friends.


Website: www.maxbeach.es

Nomad – Haunted House Dinner Show – October 31 

Nueva Andalucia

Dare to enter Nomad’s Haunted House for a dinner show filled with ghostly glamour, immersive entertainment, and a feast that’s anything but ordinary. Dress the part and enjoy an unforgettable Halloween night in true Nomad style.
Website: www.nomadmarbella.es

Jack’s Smokehouse – Family Fright Night – October 31

Puerto Banus

Join us at Jack’s Smokehouse for an American-style Halloween celebration with live music, face painting, DJs and themed fun for all ages. Enjoy BBQ favourites and festive surprises right on the harbour.
Fun for the whole family from early evening.
Website: www.jackssmokehouse.com

Alberts – Boogie Wonderland Halloween – October 31 

Cabopino Marina
Disco meets the dark side as Boogie Wonderland takes the stage live at Alberts. Expect a funky, spooky night of dancing, great food and a party atmosphere by the marina.
Dress to impress and get ready to groove until late.
Website: www.alberts-cabopino.com

Book Now
Spaces are limited, and Halloween nights sell out fast. Visit each restaurant’s website to reserve your table today.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Autonomous drones and robot dogs: New Marbella villas to provide ultimate AI protection to security-conscious buyers with cash to burn

Previous Story

Autonomous drones and robot dogs: New Marbella villas to provide ultimate AI protection to security-conscious buyers with cash to burn

Latest from Costa del Sol

Related Articles

Go toTop