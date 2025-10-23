FROM spooky dinner shows to family-friendly frights, the Metro Group has your Halloween plans sorted.

Whether you’re in Marbella, Benalmádena, or La Cala, here’s where to eat, drink, and be scary this October 31st and beyond.

Max Beach – Twisted Tales Dinner Show – October 31

La Cala de Mijas

This Halloween, step into a storybook gone wrong. Max Beach’s Twisted Tale Dinner Show reimagines your favourite childhood fairytales with a dark and theatrical twist. Expect haunting performances, eerie music and a themed feast to match the mood.

Event starts at 8PM. Dress for drama.

Website: www.maxbeach.es



Max Beach – Day of the Dead Celebration – November 1

La Cala de Mijas

Celebrate Mexico’s vibrant Day of the Dead with a colourful seaside event. From midday, enjoy family entertainment, kids’ games, face painting and festive food in a relaxed beachfront setting.

A perfect day out for families and friends.



Website: www.maxbeach.es

Nomad – Haunted House Dinner Show – October 31

Nueva Andalucia

Dare to enter Nomad’s Haunted House for a dinner show filled with ghostly glamour, immersive entertainment, and a feast that’s anything but ordinary. Dress the part and enjoy an unforgettable Halloween night in true Nomad style.

Website: www.nomadmarbella.es

Jack’s Smokehouse – Family Fright Night – October 31

Puerto Banus

Join us at Jack’s Smokehouse for an American-style Halloween celebration with live music, face painting, DJs and themed fun for all ages. Enjoy BBQ favourites and festive surprises right on the harbour.

Fun for the whole family from early evening.

Website: www.jackssmokehouse.com



Alberts – Boogie Wonderland Halloween – October 31

Cabopino Marina

Disco meets the dark side as Boogie Wonderland takes the stage live at Alberts. Expect a funky, spooky night of dancing, great food and a party atmosphere by the marina.

Dress to impress and get ready to groove until late.

Website: www.alberts-cabopino.com

