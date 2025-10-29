29 Oct, 2025
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Manilva with pool garage – € 895,000

Imagine waking up every morning to the sea breeze and the gentle sound of the waves just a few steps from your home. This independent villa on the second line of the beach in Manilva Costa is much more than a house: it is a haven of elegance, comfort, and Mediterranean style, designed for those who wish to live each day as a unique experience. Spread over two spacious floors, this property stands out for its modern architecture, natural light, and open spaces. The ground floor welcomes you with a bright and open-plan living room, where large glass doors connect the interior with the exterior,… See full property details

Villa

Manilva, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 895,000

