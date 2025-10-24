Spain backs EU ban on diesel and petrol cars by 2035 – but Italy dubs it ‘madness ideology’

SPAIN has called on its European allies to remain committed to a planned EU ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2035 as support for the measure waivers.

In a joint-letter sent to EU leaders and seen by Euronews, the governments of Spain and France argue that the transition to zero-emission vehicles is ‘indispensable’ for achieving the bloc’s green targets – such as ‘climate neutrality’ by 2050, which is binding under EU law.

At the same time, the letter calls for stronger protections and support for European industry so the transition does not lead to jobs being outsourced or competitiveness undermined.

Some allies fear that the move to electric vehicles (EVs) will lead to a loss of jobs and increased dependence on non-European supply chains, such as China, which accounts for more than 70% of current global EV production.

“The transition to electricity must not lead to the relocation of jobs and to increased dependence on third countries,” the letter said.

Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni is one outspoke critic of the legislation. Credit: Cordon Press

“On the contrary, the revision of the CO2 regulation is the opportunity to introduce a flexibility to support manufacturers that produce electric vehicles and source their components in Europe,” it added.

The letter also says it is ‘not acceptable’ for plug-in hybrids to be favoured, and instead say the focus should be on full zero-emission vehicles, such as those powered by electric batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

The ban on new petrol and diesel cars is unpopular with a number of EU member states.

Germany is one vocal opponent thanks to its powerhouse automotive industry, home to the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen.

Italy is also against the move for similar reasons, with right-wing prime minister Georgia Meloni slamming the law as ‘madness ideology’, while her Slovakian counterpart Robert Ficho has also criticised ‘green utopias’ who back the proposal.

