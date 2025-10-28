THE long spell of late-season warmth along the Costa del Sol is about to end as Malaga braces for torrential rain and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain for tomorrow, Wednesday October 29, covering Malaga, the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Ronda.

The warning will remain active from 6am to 6pm, with up to 25mm of rain expected in one hour and 60mm in twelve hours.

Forecasters say there is a 70% chance of rain throughout the day as a cold front sweeps across the province.

The alert follows a patchy start to the week that brought scattered showers to the region.

Unofficial readings from local weather stations showed heavier falls in some coastal areas, including 20mm in Alhaurín de la Torre, 18mm in Benalmádena, and around 15mm in Pedregalejo and El Limonar in Malaga city.

The rainfall marks the end of an unusually dry and tropical stretch, with Malaga Airport having gone 138 days without measurable rain — the fifth-longest dry spell since records began in 1942.

Over the weekend, lingering terral winds kept nights sticky and warm, with minimum temperatures above 20C.

Those have now fallen to a more seasonal 17–18C, while daytime highs will stay around 23–24C.

Despite the showers, Malaga’s reservoirs have yet to see much benefit.

They currently hold 279 million litres of water — 45% of capacity, but still nearly three times higher than at this time last year.

The Río Grande, a tributary of the Guadalhorce, is carrying 530 litres per second, while most other rivers remain low.

Light rain is forecast to continue into Thursday, but skies should clear in time for Halloween celebrations.

