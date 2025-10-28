‘Most sophisticated’ indoor marijuana farm to be found in years is raided in Alicante with entry via ‘secret’ door

THE Guardia Civil have dismantled one ‘of the most sophisticated’ indoor marijuana farms to be discovered in Alicante province in recent years.

Two warehouses in Aspe contained 2,400 marijuana plants with the plantation accessed via a secret door hidden behind a metal cabinet,

The properties were allegedly abandoned after being rented two years by ‘foreign citizens’ on the pretence of setting up a caravan parking business.

‘SECRET’ ENTRANCE

No arrests have so far been made.

Investigations started in early October after the Guardia got a tip off about a clandestine marijuana farm in an industrial area of Aspe.

When entering the premises, there was no obvious sign of criminality until the secret door was discovered.

That opened up to a passageway leading to a concealed area where the plantation was located.

The windows were sealed to prevent light from escaping and the space had a large ventilation and odour filtering system.

There were also security cameras, alarms and an automated irrigation system.

The grand scale of the operation included 21 industrial air conditioning units, thousand-litre tanks used for water drip irrigation and a large number of bulbs, fans and phytosanitary products

AIR CON ARRAY

The growers also set up their own electrical distribution network which was hooked up to the power grid- defrauding suppliers of €192,700.

Electrical experts said the system showed a high degree of sophistication.

A Novelda court is running the investigation while the Guardia Civil continues to try to find who was responsible for the plantation.

