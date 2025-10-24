24 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Oct, 2025 @ 14:02
··
1 min read

Costa del Sol’s endless summer: Malaga hit highs of 35C this week – the hottest in Spain (but will it last?)

by
Packed Beaches
First weekend of July sees beaches heaving in Spain’s Malaga.

MALAGA recorded the highest temperatures in Spain this week, with the warm terral wind pushing afternoon highs towards 35C in parts of the Costa del Sol.

On Thursday, thermometers climbed to 34.8C in Velez Malaga, 32.5C in Malaga city, and over 35C in Manilva, according to provisional readings.

The heat arrives on the back of a week of unusually warm October weather, with some coastal towns already reaching summertime levels.

Forecasters say the hot spell will continue into Saturday before easing slightly on Sunday, when rain showers are possible.

READ MORE: ‘He made me drive or he’d kill us’: French family in ‘race against time’ rescue after horror road trip across Spain

The national weather agency Aemet expects 33C in Malaga today, falling to 29C on Saturday and around 27C on Sunday, with a further drop to seasonal norms early next week.

Other towns across the province have also seen late-season heat.

On Wednesday, Rincon de la Victoria briefly became the hottest place in Spain at 32C, while Estepona, Nerja, Algarrobo and Malaga Airport all hovered close to 30C.

READ MORE: The northern lights are coming back to Spain for a second year – here’s how to catch them

Sea temperatures remain unusually warm for late October, staying between 20C and 22C, meaning beachgoers can still comfortably swim, even as autumn officially continues.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WATCH: Police arrest jihadist suspect in Spain who said he would 'blow himself up in Palestine'
Previous Story

WATCH: Police arrest jihadist suspect in Spain who said he would ‘blow himself up in Palestine’

WATCH: Police arrest jihadist suspect in Spain who said he would 'blow himself up in Palestine'
Previous Story

WATCH: Police arrest jihadist suspect in Spain who said he would ‘blow himself up in Palestine’

Latest from Costa del Sol

Related Articles

Go toTop