WATCH: Police arrest jihadist suspect in Spain who said he would ‘blow himself up in Palestine’

A MAN suspected of fermenting jihadist terorrism and even pledging to become a suicide bomber, has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Huesca.

Officers executed his detention on Monday.

He’s been accused of allegedly participating in the crimes of self-indoctrination, indoctrination, recruitment and terrorist glorification.

The detainee, 24, is a Spaniard who converted to Islam and works as a security guard.

The investigation began in mid-2024 when anti-terrorism specialists detected a highly radicalised person who also displayed a great interest in violent and armed actions.

Experts verified that the detainee had been increasing his level of jihadist radicalisation- even expressing his willingness to engage in jihad in the future.

That also included his intention to move to Palestine to blow himself up wearing a suicide bomb.

The jihadist also suggested paying a ‘child from Gaza’ to put on an explosive vest.

He also tried to coax people to go the area in order to ‘kill Jews’.

In addition to accessing and publishing terrorist content on his social media networks, he had among his contacts people who were known and for their pro-jihadist ideas.

He was brought before the National Court which decreed that he should be jailed ahead of his trial.





