Taxi driver in Fuengirola ‘drags tourist along road after trying to drive off with suitcase still in boot’

A TOURIST in Fuengirola was left with a serious head wound after a taxi driver allegedly tried to drive off with his suitcase still inside the boot, dragging the passenger along the road as he clung to the vehicle.

The incident happened on November 17 outside a hotel in the Costa del Sol resort, where the tourist had confronted the driver over a fare that had allegedly doubled between the start and end of the journey.

According to reporting by SUR, the dispute escalated when the visitor stepped out of the taxi and went to collect his luggage.

As he opened the boot, the driver allegedly attempted to pull away, prompting the tourist to put himself in front of the vehicle to stop him leaving with the suitcase.

Police say the driver then tried to swerve around him. The tourist grabbed one of the door handles in an attempt to stop the car, but the driver reportedly accelerated, dragging him along the street and causing a deep head wound.

Health services treated the victim on the spot before transferring him to the Costa del Sol Hospital, where he required stitches due to the size of the injury.

Officers arrested the 60-year-old taxi driver on suspicion of causing injury.

