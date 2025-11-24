SPAIN is the home of its very own Palace of Versailles which has just been declared a Historic-Artistic Site – here’s where you can find it and what you can see on your visit.

The Palacio Real de La Granja is a Baroque palace located in Segovia which is filled with paintings, sculptures, and greenery that tell centuries worth of historic stories.

Built by an order from Felipe V in the 18th century, the palace unites French and Italian influences to create an elegant building that, today, fascinates visitors from all over the world.

Some of the gardens which surround the palace

Paintings of Felipe V and his wife hang on the palace walls with tapestries and sculptures acting as further material for guests to analyse.

The palace building is surrounded by French style gardens which are often compared to those in Versailles.

The French style gardens feature monumental fountains which are still powered by the same hydrochloric system as they were in the 18th century.

On special dates the fountains are switched on offering lucky visitors the chance to witness one of the most unique water displays in Spain.

Open from Wednesday to Sunday, the palace and its gardens can be accessed from 10am to 6pm.

The palace fountain and its sculptures

On Wednesday and Sunday afternoons they are free to visit but at other times basic entry is €9 with entry to the monumental fountains costing €5.

The gardens also reduce or increase their hours depending on the time of the year.

Beyond the palace, the Real Sitio de San Ildefonso, where it is located, is a great destination for a day trip.

Visitors can explore the Real Fabrica de Cristales and the Museo Tecnologico del Vidrio which is housed in one of the most important industrial buildings of the 18th century and explains old glassblowing and fabricking techniques.

Religious sites nearby, like the church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, are great spots to see too.

The palace is surrounded by beautiful gardens

Other monuments, like the Valle de Cuelgamuros and Bosque de la Herreria can be accessed from the palace in under an hour by car.

Not having a car does not prevent one from visiting the palace; you can travel by bus from Madrid to Segovia and then Segovia to San Ildefonso, or hop on a train from Madrid to Segovia and then get a bus from there.

