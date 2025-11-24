24 Nov, 2025
24 Nov, 2025 @ 16:00
Infertile couple try to ‘buy’ newborn baby girl in Malaga hospital for €3,000

Spain’s Malaga records the lowest number of daily Covid infections in seven months and zero deaths

A NEWBORN baby girl has been rescued from an illegal sale after police uncovered a plan by an infertile couple to ‘buy’ her for €3,000.

Officers moved in after receiving an alert that the child’s biological mother had agreed to hand over the baby while still in a Malaga hospital in exchange for cash.

The couple would then attempt to pass the infant off as their own through a false paternity declaration.

Police say the pair, who had been undergoing fertility treatment and were unable to have children, approached the mother and reached a financial agreement for her to carry and deliver the baby on their behalf.

To avoid Spain’s strict adoption procedures, investigators believe they planned for the man to register himself as the girl’s father at the civil registry, presenting the child as his biological daughter.

The operation was activated while the baby was still in medical care, allowing officers to stop the alleged handover before it took place. The child has since been placed in protective foster care.

Sources involved in the case said the plot combined ‘desperation and illegality’, with police now investigating all three adults for offences linked to the illegal sale of a minor and falsification of identity.

Authorities have reminded the public that attempting to obtain a child outside the legal adoption system is a serious criminal offence in Spain.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

