Revealed: How a Costa Blanca city helps keep the UK’s roads safe during the icy winter

SALT from Torrevieja will be used to keep the UK’s roads passable during the icy winter.

The city’s salt flats are the biggest in Europe with at least 250,000 tons used to de-ice Spanish and European roads.

Torrevieja salt is a mixture of Mediterranean marine and mineral salt from the Pinoso mines.

TORREVIEJA’S SALT FLATS

It is highly regarded as being resilient on road surfaces without dispersing.

Four ships have already been loaded up and have set sail for the United Kingdom in preparedness for December.

The peak period takes place in December and January, but salt-carrying vessels will leave the port of Torrevieja up to early March.

The NCAST company has the capacity to load about 450 tonnes of salt onto a ship in an one hour, reaching 5,000 tonnes in a day.

That’s helped by a rail link from the lakeside salt ‘mountains’- travelling several kilometres to the port.

Extra workers are used for overnight shifts due to the large number of ships that need filling up during the peak winter period.

Last December alone, 90,000 tons of salt was loaded up.

Although the majority of the product is used for de-icing roads in Europe and even further afield in the USA and Canada, it is also sold for use in food.

That incudes bread, meat, pasta, and sausage products, as well as for industrial use.

