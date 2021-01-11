TORREVIEJA Council has joined up with an Orihuela company to send road salt to central Spain, in light of the deadly snow conditions.

A fleet of more than 100 trucks has been mobilised to transport some 3,500 tonnes to Madrid and surrounding regions.

DEVASTATING: Storm Filomena hits Madrid

At least four people have been killed by ‘Storm Filomena’, the most extreme weather throughout inland Spain for 50 years.

On Saturday a man was found buried under the snow in the Madrid town of Zarzalejo, although the cause of his death has yet to be certified.

In Zaragoza, a homeless man is thought to have frozen to death.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón , has collaborated with the Provincial Council of Alicante over the weekend, and assured Madrid’s mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, that help is on its way.

The main initiative is with Emyplan, whose Orihuela site produces the salt that becomes an important and lifesaving solution by clearing roads of snow and ice.

Emyplan have been in business since 1973 providing salt and aggregate to councils in Spain and as far afield as Brazil.