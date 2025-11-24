RESIDENTS in Andalucia have been urged to secure their homes and avoid exposed areas as a new Atlantic front sweeps across the region with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

AEMET has activated yellow warnings in Almeria, Granada and Jaen from Monday morning, with alerts remaining in place until early Tuesday or 6.00pm depending on the province.

The strongest winds will hit the eastern third of the region, with westerly gusts expected to intensify through Monday afternoon.

Coastal warnings are also in force for Poniente and Almeria capital and for the Costa Granadina, where waves could reach three metres.

The alert comes as EMA 112 released a public safety video urging residents to prepare for flying debris, falling branches and dangerous coastal conditions.

The animation shows beachgoers being swept by rogue waves, loose objects smashing into windows and street signs lifted by sudden gusts.

Emergency services advise securing or bringing indoors patio furniture, bins and potted plants.

Residents are urged to close and fasten windows and shutters to prevent sudden gusts from causing damage.

EMA 112 says people should stay indoors during the worst of the wind and avoid cliffs, piers, marinas and exposed promenades.

The video also warns against taking selfies near the water as strong waves can drag people into the sea.

The strongest gusts are expected in Valle del Almanzora and Los Velez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, Guadix and Baza, the Alpujarras, the Costa Granadina and the Cazorla and Segura ranges.

AEMET says rain will be light to moderate, mainly in the sierras, before clearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services recommend preparing a basic kit with a torch, water and a radio in case of falling cables or blocked roads.

Residents are asked to call 112 if they spot downed power lines, fallen trees or other hazards during the alert.

