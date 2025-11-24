A POLISH cooperative of 40 families is set to buy up nearly all of the homes in a new high-end Costa del Sol development.

The development’s sales office had not yet been set up when the representative of a Polish investors’ cooperative sent in an offer to take over almost the entirety of the first phase of the development, says Idealista.

This development, named Coto Homes, will be located in Mijas and consists of homes with prices ranging between €250,000 and €600,000.

Each of the 40 Polish families will purchase their homes individually but present a collective offer to negotiate better prices and conditions.

Currently the proposed discount for this sale will be 8% to 10% off the initial asking price, with the exact percentage discounted depending on the particular home being purchased.

The development is under Guamar and its boss, Borja Codes, says that negotiations between investors and the property group have opened and are on the right track.

The cooperative is being represented by a president and is advised on timing and regulations by agents who have spent years working on the Costa del Sol.

If the case is closed, 80% of the 50 homes in the first development will be acquired by this Polish cooperative.

“It’s great for us not only because of the sale but also because we have acquired land to build 100 homes on two plots. So, if an agreement is reached, the promotion of the first phase would already be sorted and we could move on to the second phase”, says Codes.

The development is situated close to the Loma del Real park and the A-387 road from Fuengirola to Mijas.

Included on the site are one, two, and three bedroom homes with variety in characteristics – some ground floor flats have gardens while others have terraces.

Property purchases can also hoover up one or more of the approximate 50 parking spots and purchase a storage room.

One of the development’s most appealing factors is the communal areas that it offers: equipped with a beach-style pool with sunloungers, green areas, a gym, sauna, changing rooms, and a space for celebrations with a kitchen, the development is the perfect place for families.

Mijas’ proximity to the airport also makes it an ideal location for those looking to settle down on the Costa del Sol.

