24 Nov, 2025
Valencia weather alert for high winds as plume of Saharan dust brings threat of blood rain

VALENCIA is under yellow weather warnings today as strong winds and a surge of Saharan dust sweep across the east of Spain, raising the risk of so-called blood rain when the first showers mix with the calima.

AEMET said gusts will exceed 70km/h across much of the region and may reach 100km/h in exposed inland areas until late this evening.

The agency confirmed that the Comunidad Valenciana faces yellow alerts for both wind and coastal conditions, with waves expected to top three metres along parts of the Mediterranean shoreline.

The warnings form part of a wider episode affecting 15 regions, triggered by an Atlantic low pushing an active cold front across the peninsula.

Meteored reported that the front is dragging a dense plume of Saharan dust into eastern Spain, leaving skies hazy and reducing visibility.

The dust will linger through the day, and any scattered showers could produce the characteristic reddish mud deposits known as blood rain.

AEMET said the strongest winds in Valencia are expected during the afternoon and evening as westerly and north-westerly gusts intensify.

Conditions will ease gradually from midweek, with temperatures staying close to seasonal averages.

