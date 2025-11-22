Here’s what the new British-designed tower in Malaga port will look like – if it ever gets built

PLANS to erect a new British-designed skyscraper in Malaga port are facing fresh backlash after local experts filed an 80-page complaint to Spain’s Ministry of Transport.

The report, also sent to Spain’s national port authority, was backed by leading architects, economists, academics and urban planners – who argued the scheme has been rushed through and would permanently scar Malaga’s historic skyline.

It follows a public forum held on October 24 at the University of Malaga, organised by the Institute of Social and Urban Studies (IEUS), where experts warned the tower risked turning public land into a private luxury enclave.

READ MORE: Revealed: Where house prices are soaring by over 50% — and how expat hotspots in Spain’s Mediterranean arc are driving the surge

Carlos Alvarez, one of the event’s moderators, said: “Everything that needs to be said about the port tower has already been said – maybe now we need to take to the streets. It’s time for direct action.”

The construction project, designed by British architect David Chipperfield, envisions a 144-metre, glass-clad hotel rising at the end of the Levante quay, overlooking the bay.

The new Torre del Puerto would include 382 suites, a 2,500-square-metre conference centre, restaurants, spa facilities, and a rooftop viewing deck.

Real estate development group Andalusian Hospitality II, which includes Hesperia Hotels and Qatar-based Al Alfia Group, insisted the project would boost the economy and create more than 1,000 jobs, positioning Malaga as a hub for high-end tourism.

The developers also said the plan would open up new public space along the waterfront, including pedestrian routes and landscaped areas.

READ MORE: Affordable housing all but disappears in Malaga and Valencia as luxury homes increasingly dominate

But critics argued the benefits are overstated.

The IEUS report highlighted missing environmental and mobility studies, questioned the hotel’s long-term economic viability, and warned that its height would dominate views from the city centre.

Daniel Perez, Malaga’s spokesman for left-wing PSOE, branded the tower an “architectural aberration,” adding it would push luxury development at the expense of liveability.

Supporters, however, countered that Malaga must continue expanding its tourism offering to compete with destinations like Valencia and Barcelona.

Hesperia CEO Jordi Ferrer insisted the project complied with the port’s special planning rules – which allow structures up to 150 metres tall – and that it included new public spaces and promenades along the waterfront.

Ferrer added the tower was “strategically important” for the city and would allow it to “compete with international destinations.”

Despite the fierce debate, the final decision now rests with Madrid. The Ministry of Transport and Spain’s national port authority must issue reports before the project can move forward, likely delaying any start date by months – if not years.

READ MORE: Police rumble narcos loading up on fuel on popular Marbella beach loved by expats and tourists

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.