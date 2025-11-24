Ronda’s Cortijo del Canto is a true fantasy escape, where privacy is coupled with nature and history

IT feels like the home of an Incan god while its arrival reminded me of a scene from Eyes Wide Shut.

But while Stanley Kubrick would no doubt approve of this hidden world of the wealthy, Cortijo del Canto is actually the creation of an Argentinian architect.

Part Andalucian cortijo, part South American estancia, it is easily the most privileged place to stay in Ronda.

Hidden away in a giant private estate, ten minutes out of town, it is no surprise to learn recent guests have included Robert de Niro and Antonio Banderas.

They would have felt entirely cocooned in this fantasy world, now run by Marbella’s most exclusive hotel group, Puente Romano.

Surrounded by lush grounds of centenario oaks and vines and with a grand fountain for arrival, it is the sort of place you slowly sink into and wish you never had to leave.

Set around a courtyard of wisteria and African lilies, its six ensuite bedrooms open out into private landscaped gardens full of lavender, rosemary and ancient olives.

Its myrtle hedges doff their cap at the Alhambra, while its terracotta colours and matching pots are the true authentic colours of inland Andalucia.

The brainchild of architect Paco Guillen, who moved to Marbella from Buenos Aires in 1981, he had almost a blank slate when he started working on the property two decades ago.

Mixing what he learnt from the University of Buenos Aires, his design philosophy is rooted in the concept of ‘silent luxury’, as he describes it.

A principle mixing minimalism, functionality and the integration into natural surroundings, it means a building cannot just be aesthetically pleasing but must also tailor to its guests.

That it certainly does, including the carefully curated open areas, with state-of-the-art sound systems and TVs, all well hidden behind screens, while the heating system makes it incredibly comfortable in winter.

There is naturally an open fire, candles and plenty of good books to read, while the kitchen and dining area is impressive and the fridges are stacked to the brim with drinks and snacks.

But the most exciting discovery is the wine cellar.

Part of an ancient farmhouse, which officially dates back to 1920, it is a huge underground water deposit – known as an aljibe in Arabic times – with a spiral staircase leading down to a giant circular rack of vintage wines, many from France.

Set across 16 hectares, the ‘resort’ also counts on a delightful pool, cinema and its own vineyard.

The Heredad del Canto estate was once a giant 300 hectare estate, which had its own school for the workers’ children, as well as its own train station.

The grounds offer plenty of walks, while you can borrow bikes, or alternatively organise a driver to take you into nearby Ronda for a tour.

A private butler service, chef and masseur can be provided on request. Guests can also be treated to private flamenco shows, olive oil tastings, and yoga classes.

“And you can make as much noise as you want here,” explains the manager. “Nobody is going to hear and nobody is going to turn up to complain.”

Costing from €10,000 a night – depending on the season – one would certainly hope so.

For more information visit https://hotel.puenteromano.com/stay/villa-el-canto/

