This tiny and little-known village in Catalunya has recently been crowned ‘the world’s most beautiful’

A SMALL Catalunya municipality has again lifted an award for its tourist appeal by being recognised as the world’s ‘most beautiful’ village.

The laurels go to Rupit and Pruit courtesy of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation(UNWTO).

This recognition highlights the village’s efforts in using tourism to promote sustainability, preserve its cultural heritage, and improve residents’ quality of life.

HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE

It’s known for its well-preserved 17th-century architecture, cobbled streets, and natural setting in the Osona area of Catalunya- about an hour’s drive from Barcelona.

The award goes to municipalities that are committed to a sustainable tourism model and who protect their heritage.

The UNWTO jury valued the ability of Rupit and Pruit to combine their historical and architectural richness with a natural environment of great beauty.

The municipality, situated between Vic and Olot offers tourists the possibility chance to enjoy lush green forests and rural roads.

The centre stands out for its marked medieval character, as seen in its cobbled streets and rustic houses back to the 16th and 17th centuries.

Among the highlights are the wooden suspension bridge and the baroque church of Sant Miquel.

The local council describes the environment as a privileged space, where forests, caves, prehistoric tombs and waterfalls abound.

They promise tourists the chance to enjoy the peace and tranquility offered by nature.

RUPIT MILL

Since 1977, Rupit and Pruit have formed a single municipality that has managed to stay away from overcrowding tourism, betting on responsible and sustainable tourism.

In addition to the UNWTO classification, the municipality has received other regional and international awards.

They included the title of the Most Charming Village in Catalunya, given by the Catalan Tourism Agency and an award for its high quality night sky from the regional government.

