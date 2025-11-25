Warning about wind gusts reaching 100 km/h in Catalunya and Valencia areas of Spain

CATALUNYA and the Valencian Community are on orange alert for strong gusts of wind until at least 5pm on Tuesday.

The warning has been issued by state weather agency Aemet which says the gusts could reach 100 km/h.

Ten regions have been placed under warnings for snow, wind, and maritime storms.

READ MORE:

25/11 09:12 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | España: vientos, costeros, nevadas y lluvias. Nivel máximo de aviso: naranja.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/RxgGOmtxT0 November 25, 2025

Alerts are in place for strong winds in Aragon as well as Castilla y Leon plus Navarra, which also has a warning for heavy rain.

In addition, Catalunya has yellow warnings over snow and maritime storms, with the Valencian Community on alert as well for strong sea waves.

Yellow warnings apply to Andalucia, the Balearic Islands, Galicia, Cantabria and the Basque Country over waves, plus rain in the last two regions.

Aemet says that persistent and locally intense rain is likely in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, while significant snowfall is predicted for the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Mountains.

Gusts of wind will blow intensely in Tarragona, Castellon, the Balearic Islands, the Emporda and Alboran, as well as in areas of south-east Spain with gusts that could exceed 100 km/h in the lower Ebro.

Overcast skies will clear throughout Tuesday, except in the northern third of the country, the central mountains, and the Balearics.

Rain will mainly affect northern Spain and the Balearic Islands, which may also suffer from intermittent storms.

Maximum temperatures will fall in the northern half of Spain and in the Balearics compared to Monday.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.