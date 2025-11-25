THE second phase of construction on Marbella’s new municipal swimming pool has begun in Las Chapas – here’s all you need to know.

Located on a plot of land close to 10,000 metres squared in size, the new pool is set to be fully operating by April.

The heated pool is intended to be enjoyed by the elderly, children, and those that need therapeutic or aquatic activities.

Therefore it will have a shallow depth, rooftop cover, and be fully enclosed.

The cover will make the entire route between the changing rooms and pool sheltered, ensuring that it can be accessed in sun or rain.

“The objective is that it can be used regardless of the weather conditions and that it is sustainable and respectful of the environment, with energy usage of basically zero thanks to self-consumption and the reutilisation of water for various municipal purposes”, says mayor Angeles Muñoz.

Its environmental-friendly nature will be a result of the roof holding 130 solar panels and three water deposits of 12,000 litre capacity.

The work will also see the installation of new lights, changing rooms and showers, and the expansion of the engine rooms.

Additionally, a 3,000 square metre extension is being added onto the sports centre – this new space will feature a multi-use room for activities like yoga, tai chi or gymnastics.

This second phase of work has an execution plan of six months and will require an investment of close to €1.3 million – this is in addition to the first stage of construction which included investments of approximately €1.5 million.

All of this work will provide the area with a “totally equipped and functional pool that will complete the municipality’s offer,” says Muñoz.

