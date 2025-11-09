9 Nov, 2025
The much-anticipated switch-on for Malaga’s famous Christmas lights is coming – all you need to know

MALAGA is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the year as the city prepares to flick the switch on its world-famous Christmas lights.

The spectacular light and sound show on Calle Larios will mark the official start of the festive season in the Costa del Sol capital, with the dazzling display set for Friday, November 28th.

The switch-on will coincide with Black Friday shopping, giving visitors a double reason to head into the city centre for the weekend.

The process of stringing cables across the city centre has already begun, as has the installation of the luminous displays that will light up streets before the end of the month. 

In some neighbourhoods, including Cruz de Humilladero, the lights have already been put up.

While few details have been released about this year’s display, organisers are expected to use a similar number of LED lights as 2024, when more than 2.7 million bulbs adorned the streets and plazas across Malaga.

Calle Larios will once again feature the ‘Celestial Angels’ spectacle for a third consecutive year, with 16 four-metre-high angels suspended from 32 side columns creating the centrepiece of the display.

Beyond the city centre, La Concepcion botanical gardens will host a new Christmas experience called ‘Alice Christmas’, also opening on November 28th. 

The event promises an extended route, character appearances and free candy floss for children.

However, the controversial Lantern Festival will not return to Parque del Oeste this year after strong opposition from local residents led organisers to cancel the event. Instead, the park will be decorated with illuminated Christmas trees.

The tree in Plaza de la Constitucion is already being assembled ahead of the big switch-on later this month.

