AUTUMN is the perfect time to visit central Spain’s chestnut forest which is the home of century old trees.

During autumn Castañar de El Tiemblo’s trees turn beautiful shades of yellow, red, and orange, making it the perfect season to witness the forest filled with wildlife.

Located 90km from Madrid, the forest offers a circular walking route which allows visitors to tour its main attractions.

It begins with young chestnut trees and then passes Los Cazeruelos, a fountain, and the Refugio de la Majalavilla, a refuge within the trees.

From there the forest opens up and lures you in.

Its main attraction is ‘El Abuelo’, an over 500 year old chestnut tree that stands at an enormous 19 metres tall.

This ancient tree forms part of the Catalogo de Especimenes Vegetales de Singular Relevancia de Castilla y Leon (Catalogue of Plant Specimens of Singular Relevance in Castilla y Leon).

The path then leads visitors to walk parallel to the stream, Garganta de Yedra, where there are numerous alder trees.

From there, guests arrive at the home of various long life specimens – one of these, named Castaño del Codao, has a central dry trunk that has green shoots emerging from it in the shape of a crown, acting as a metaphor for the triumph of life over death.

With wild boars, foxes, and squirrels, this forest puts a spotlight on nature’s beauty.

To visit from the nation’s capital, one can drive on the M-501 and then along a forest road to the El Regajo Recreation Area.

Here is a car park which charges 6 per vehicle during the period between October 12 and December 25.

Entry to the forest costs €2 per person with private buses paying €60 – if you arrive by foot or bike entry is free, as is coming by local bus with a ticket on that municipal transport costing €4 per person.

