IN PICS: The world’s largest aircraft carrier cruises past the Rock as it navigates the Strait of Gibraltar – to join Trump’s war party threatening Venezuela

THE world’s largest aircraft carrier has been snapped powering through the Strait of Gibraltar as it heads to join President Trump’s fleet terrorising the Caribbean.

The USS Gerald R. Ford sped past the Rock on Tuesday having spent the previous few days regrouping with its strike group elements in the Mediterranean.

READ MORE: Spanish navy monitors flotilla of Russian ships passing through the Strait of Gibraltar

The warship is on its way to the Caribbean sea.

The carrier, which can hold over 75 aircraft on its 4.5-acre flight deck, is relocating to the Caribbean sea where it will spearhead the United States’ ongoing military campaign against alleged drug smugglers from Venezuela.

According to the most recent data available, at least 67 alleged smugglers have been killed in US air strikes on small boats off the Venezuelan coast since early September – although legal experts have warned that such attacks amount to extrajudicial killings.

READ MORE: Spanish frigate sails with British carrier strike group through the Strait of Gibraltar as NATO navies put rivalries aside

“We will find and terminate EVERY vessel with the intention of trafficking drugs to America to poison our citizens,” US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said on X after another strike killed two people on Tuesday. “Protecting the homeland is our TOP priority.”

Far-left Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of using a new ‘war on drugs’ as a pretext to remove him from power.

READ MORE: Trump admin to consider ‘the status of Gibraltar’ as part of probe into ‘trade and shipping constraints’ in the Strait of Gibraltar

But the families of many of the victims killed on board small boats have criticised the US, claiming that their relatives are mostly fishermen, not drug traffickers.

USS Gerald R. Ford was built at a cost of almost €15 billion and was formally delivered to the US Navy in 2017.

READ MORE: Russian naval activity ‘up by 50%’ in the Strait of Gibraltar as ‘hundreds’ of vessels – including warships and submarines – pass through Spanish waters

USS Gerald R. Ford entering the Strait of Gibraltar in October. Credit: US Navy

The 337-metre long warship, which can travel at speeds in excess of 30 knots, is scheduled to arrive in the Caribbean by mid-November.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.