4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Restabal with garage – € 250,000

6 Nov, 2025
by
Located on a charming, quiet street in the heart of the beloved Lecrín Valley, this exceptionally spacious property offers a unique opportunity to create a living space entirely to your own taste, with abundant natural light and open, versatile areas. With a total built area of no less than 447 m², including a huge garage/workshop, this property is perfect for those seeking space, character, and breathtaking views. The house currently offers 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen that opens onto a terrace of approx. 20 m², perfect for outdoor dining with views over the valley… See full property details

Townhouse

Restabal, Granada

  4 beds

  1 baths

€ 250,000

