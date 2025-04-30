NATO navies put rivalries aside as Spanish frigate sails with British carrier strike group through the Strait of Gibraltar

AN impressive fleet led by the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales crossed the Strait of Gibraltar on Tuesday towards the Indo-Pacific sector.

Regular maritime observers of the Strait have shared images of the passage of the convoy and the impressive HMS Prince of Wales during its crossing.

The aircraft carrier departed Portsmouth six days ago on an alliance mission “to maintain security and freedom from the Atlantic to the Pacific”, the Royal Navy said.

The HMS Prince of Wales crossing the Strait. (Photo: @navylookout)

The Royal Navy giant is escorted by the frigate HMS Richmond, the Canadian frigate HMCS Ville de Québec, sailed from Plymouth, the Royal Fleet auxiliary tanker RFA Tidespring and the Spanish frigate Méndez Núñez.

Between now and December, the aircraft carrier strike group will conduct a series of exercises and operations with air, naval and ground forces from a dozen allies in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan and Australia.

This is the second deployment of the UK’s aircraft carrier strike group in four years.

Previously, the Royal Navy conducted one led by HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2021, which took place against a backdrop of global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.