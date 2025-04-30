All Andalucia train lines to be fully restored today after Spain’s historic blackout – including Sevilla to Malaga

RAILWAY company Renfe has announced that all rail lines in Andalucia will be ‘fully operational’ from Wednesday, following the nationwide blackout that stopped many trains dead in their tracks.

Since yesterday, all rail lines had been restored, apart from the trajectories Sevilla-Malaga and Sevilla-Cordoba-Jaen, as well as the Madrid-Almeria line.

As for Cercanias trains, they are already operating normally in Cadiz and Malaga, although in Malaga, line C2 was ‘temporarily out of service due to lack of voltage’.

READ MORE: Chaos continues: Housing problems in Spain not solved as tourist rental law comes into force, writes Property Insider Adam Neale – Olive Press News Spain

In Sevilla, line C1 has been restored between Santa Justa and Lebrija, so the section between Lora and Santa Justa continues without services, while lines C2, C4 and C5 have adopted a service with delays and line C3 was out of service yesterday.

All Renfe trains will be operational in Andalucia from today. (Photo: Cordon Press)

As far as high-speed trains are concerned, circulation has been restored ‘gradually’ on the Sevilla-Barcelona, Malaga-Barcelona, Madrid-Sevilla, Alvia Madrid-Algeciras, Madrid-Granada, Madrid-Malaga, and Madrid-Huelva, Alvia Madrid-Almeria and Alvia Madrid-Cadiz Long Distance routes.

READ MORE: ‘Those who support it are lying or showing their ignorance’: Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez attacks nuclear power and backs renewables after historic blackout – Olive Press News Spain

Renfe said that travellers could change or cancel their tickets at no cost.

For more information, look for the official Renfe website and communication channels.