30 Apr, 2025
30 Apr, 2025 @ 13:20
All Andalucia train lines to be fully restored today after Spain’s historic blackout – including Sevilla to Malaga

Renfe strike is called off: Railway company agrees deal with 15,000 workers after threat of walkouts across Spain saw 1,500 trains cancelled

RAILWAY company Renfe has announced that all rail lines in Andalucia will be ‘fully operational’ from Wednesday, following the nationwide blackout that stopped many trains dead in their tracks. 

Since yesterday, all rail lines had been restored, apart from the trajectories Sevilla-Malaga and Sevilla-Cordoba-Jaen, as well as the Madrid-Almeria line. 

As for Cercanias trains, they are already operating normally in Cadiz and Malaga, although in Malaga, line C2 was ‘temporarily out of service due to lack of voltage’. 

In Sevilla, line C1 has been restored between Santa Justa and Lebrija, so the section between Lora and Santa Justa continues without services, while lines C2, C4 and C5 have adopted a service with delays and line C3 was out of service yesterday. 

All Renfe trains will be operational in Andalucia from today. (Photo: Cordon Press)

As far as high-speed trains are concerned, circulation has been restored ‘gradually’ on the Sevilla-Barcelona, Malaga-Barcelona, Madrid-Sevilla, Alvia Madrid-Algeciras, Madrid-Granada, Madrid-Malaga, and Madrid-Huelva, Alvia Madrid-Almeria and Alvia Madrid-Cadiz Long Distance routes.

Renfe said that travellers could change or cancel their tickets at no cost. 

For more information, look for the official Renfe website and communication channels.

Dylan Wagemans

Dylan Wagemans is a student International Journalism from Belgium.
He's working as an intern at The Olive Press newspaper.

