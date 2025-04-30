30 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Apr, 2025 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

Property prices in Spain soar by average of 9.4% with big growth in sales in ‘non-tourist’ areas.

by
Property prices in Spain soar by average of 9.4% with big growth in sales in 'non-tourist' areas.

HOUSE prices in Spain soared by 9.4% in February compared to a year earlier, according to figures published on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute(INE).

Some of the biggest percentage increases in sales were in northern and central areas of the country that are not dominated by tourist-based properties.

Average prices per m2 came in at €1,843, while sales rose by an average 10.5% year-on-year in February, accounting for 60,154 properties.

READ MORE:

Home sales grew in 16 regions and only fell in the Canary Islands (-2.6%).

Regions with growth above the national average were: the Basque Country (30.3%), Asturias (27.7%), Extremadura (25.0%), Galicia (21.9%), Castilla y Leon(20.9%), Castile-La Mancha (19%), La Rioja (18.0%), Andalucia (11.4%), and Madrid (10.6%).

Increases below the national average were in Catalunya (9.3%), Cantabria (8.3%), Aragon (7.4%), Murcia (6.9%), Navarre (5.5%), the Balearic Islands (5.1%) and the Valencian Community (1.2%).

Meanwhile, housing prices rose in all 17 regions with double-figure increases in Madrid (19.2%), La Rioja (18.5%), Murcia (16.9%), Castilla-La Mancha (15.7%), Extremadura (14.6%), Cantabria (13.7%), the Canary Islands (12.6%), and Aragon (11.1%).

Increases were also recorded in the Valencian Community (9.4%) while Catalunya (9.3%) was below the national average along with Andalucia (4.1%).

New mortgages boomed in February with some dramatic percentage increases according to the INE.

The national average was 24.2% up on the previous year.

Big increases were logged in Extremadura (47.9%), Asturias (45.9%), La Rioja (39.0%), Cantabria (36.5%), Castilla y Leon (35.0%), Murcia (34.8%), the Canary Islands (34.1%), Castilla-La Mancha (28.9%), Catalunya (28.9%), and Galicia (25.7%).

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Without food, shelter and water: the plight of two horses, a foal and a donkey

Latest from Lead

Go toTop