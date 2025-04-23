Property prices reach new high in Spain with foreigners making 14.6% of purchases

HOUSE prices reached a record high in 2024 according to registration figures.

Second-hand homes were 6.3% more expensive compared to the previous year with average prices of €2,039 per m2 while new houses rose by 4.8%.

Non-Spanish property purchasers accounted for 14.6% of deals- just shy of the record 15% reported in 2023.

READ MORE:

The statistics have been compiled by the Association of Registrars.

The biggest increases in property sales were in Galicia (22.4%), La Rioja (19.7%); Asturias (19%) and Castilla-La Mancha (18.2%).

Provincial breakdowns showed the most expensive prices were in the country’s smallest province of Guipuzcoa (€3,577) in the Basque Country.

That’s followed by the Balearic Islands (€3,575), Madrid (€3,527), Barcelona (€2,923), Vizcaya (€2,895) and Malaga (€2,750).

The highest provincial capital prices were recorded in San Sebastian (€5,708), Madrid (€4,517), Barcelona (€4,483), Palma (€3,631) and Bilbao (€3,068).

The average price per home purchase was another record at €198,407- up by 6.7%.

Among Spain’s 17 regions, the highest average prices were in the Balearic Islands (€380,166), the Community of Madrid (€339,805), the Basque Country (€255,998) and Catalunya(€227,611).

Foreign buyers totalled almost 93,000 purchases with the busiest regions being the Balearic Islands (32.6% of all sales), the Valencian Community (28.9%), the Canary Islands (27.2%), Murcia (23.6%); Catalunya(16.3%) and Andalucia (14%).

10.8% of housing bought by non-Spaniards reached an amount equal to or greater than €500,000 which is another record.

52.6% of the foreign sales came from non-EU citizens while the average mortgage given to foreign buyers was €171,202- an increase of 8.6% on the 2023 figure.