Spanish property bargains: How to get involved in government auction which sees some homes in Spain going for just €7k

THE Andalucian city of Huelva, near the Portuguese border, will be the venue of some unusual house auctions throughout April and May.

Some of the houses start at an unbelievable €7,000.

Huelva may not quite be Sevilla or Malaga, but this opportunity to get onto the property ladder is remarkable.

The government is ‘selling off’ a variety of properties (probably the result of elderly citizens dying without heirs), and anyone can buy.

The whole auction process will be conducted 100% online.

In all cases, the auctions are scheduled for April and May 2025, and each lot specifies whether or not there are any previously registered liens (encumbrances).

Because this is a government initiative, everything is above-board.

Any ‘snag’ (for example, a live-in tenant) has to be declared. These snags are known as liens, or encumbrances.

Social Security has opened an auction in the province of Huelva, including five foreclosed properties with starting prices starting at €7,093.91.

The lowest-priced property is an urban home in Trigueros, while the second most affordable is a rural property in Hinojos, appraised at €7,515.64 and free of liens.

The available properties also include an urban property in Almonaster la Real for €79,444.75, a property valued at €66,353.04 in Punta Umbría, and another in Rociana del Condado, with a starting price of €246,135.37.

The procedure is completely online and can be completed through the official Social Security auction portal, where the details of each property are listed: address, appraisal value, legal status, and conditions of participation.

Any individual or legal entity may bid by following the steps described on the platform.

Auctions are scheduled up until May 20, allowing interested parties to prepare their documentation and submit their bids in time.

