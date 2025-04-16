Quirónsalud Marbella strengthens its commitment to healthcare with the opening of three new floors in Singlehome

QUIRÓNSALUD Marbella Hospital is reinforcing its commitment to the healthcare of both residents and visitors of the city with the opening of three new floors in the Singlehome building.

The launch of these new facilities adds 6,500 sqm of space distributed across three levels, all designed to offer excellent medical care.

The architectural design of each floor prioritises optimal space usage for patient service, with a carefully planned layout that includes large rooms featuring expansive windows that allow abundant natural light.

Comfort, technology, and functionality define these new facilities, with a particular focus on implementing a new patient management and reception system. In this regard, Quirónsalud Marbella becomes the first centre in Andalucia within the hospital group to establish a Health Management Point.

“This concept is based on creating a personalised care area where we’ve removed the architectural barrier of traditional reception desks to offer our patients a warm and welcoming space that humanises the admissions process and evolves into a personalised reception,” explains Dr. Miguel Ángel Ramírez, Medical Director of the Marbella hospital.

Dr. Ramírez emphasises the active role the centre takes in guiding and assisting patients, stating: “In this model, health managers are dynamic in their approach, providing guidance and useful advice to support patients in making informed decisions.”

In this new phase, Quirónsalud Marbella has also launched the Scribe Project, an innovative initiative by the Quirónsalud group that places the doctor-patient relationship at the core of consultations, encouraging direct communication.

Using generative Artificial Intelligence, the conversation between doctor and patient is transcribed and interpreted. Scribe identifies key elements to populate the medical record, filtering out irrelevant or unrelated information.

It is a powerful tool that streamlines and personalises the consultation process, saving time and enhancing the overall experience for both doctor and patient.

To help visitors navigate the new building, the layout of each floor has been replicated so that they can quickly become familiar with the new spatial distribution.

It’s also worth highlighting the strategic location of the Singlehome building, situated right on the beachfront – a notable distinguishing factor that benefits patients. The consultation rooms, located around the perimeter of each floor, feature large windows offering bright, relaxing spaces aligned with the highest quality standards.

This design reinforces Quirónsalud’s care model, which focuses on process optimisation while respecting patients’ time, comfort, and well-being.

The opening of these three new floors in the Singlehome building marks the completion of the transformation of this iconic office building into Quirónsalud Marbella’s new strategic outpatient consultation centre.

As a result, three nearby peripheral centres have ceased operations: Quirónsalud Marbella Ophthalmology Centre, Quirónsalud Marbella Medical Centre, and Quirónsalud Guadalete Medical Centre.

All specialties from these locations have been relocated to the new Singlehome headquarters, with some even expanding their capacity.

Quirónsalud in Andalucia

The Quirónsalud Group currently operates seven hospitals in Andalusia located in Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), two in Sevilla, Córdoba, and Huelva. It also runs 18 specialty and diagnostic medical centers and a surgical day hospital, making it the leading private hospital provider in the region.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is Spain’s leading healthcare group and, along with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, a European leader. In addition to its operations in Spain, Quirónsalud is also present in Latin America. Altogether, it has more than 50,000 professionals in over 180 healthcare centers, including 57 hospitals with more than 8,000 hospital beds. It boasts the latest medical technology and a highly specialized, internationally renowned professional team.

Notable facilities include: Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital, Teknon Medical Center, Ruber Internacional, Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital, Dexeus University Hospital, Gipuzkoa Polyclinic, General University Hospital of Catalonia, and Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón Hospital, among others.

The group is deeply involved in education (ten of its hospitals are teaching hospitals) and medical-scientific research (with the FJD Health Research Institute accredited by Spain’s State Secretariat for Research, Development, and Innovation).

Its healthcare services are organised through cross-functional units and networks, enabling it to leverage experience from various centres and apply clinical research findings. Quirónsalud is currently conducting numerous research projects throughout Spain and leads the way in various specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology, and neurology.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200

