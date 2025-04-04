Quironsalud Marbella Introduces Orthomolecular Medicine Treatments: An Innovative Approach to Combat Ageing

OVER 33% of the population is estimated to be over the age of 55, and statistics indicate that this figure will surpass 40% by 2030.

This trend poses an extraordinary challenge for medical professionals, as this senior population demands healthy ageing. It is not just about adding years to life, but ensuring that each stage of life is lived with adequate health conditions.

In this context, the concept of orthomolecular medicine emerges as an innovative approach capable of unveiling the secrets of ageing. “Our approach is based on the belief that every person is unique, and therefore, their health and beauty needs are unique as well. We conduct a detailed evaluation of our patients’ genetics and biochemical profile, allowing us to design specific treatments that address their needs in a comprehensive manner,” explains Dr. Mayca González Martín, Head of the Aesthetic Medicine Department at Quironsalud Marbella.

Dr. Mayca González Martín

With over 20 years of experience in this field, Dr. González Martín believes that the key lies in anticipating the onset of symptoms and expanding the scope of conventional medicine. “In the early stages of disease, where alterations are already taking place, standard lab tests do not reflect this, and therefore, traditional medicine does not intervene since there are no symptoms. However, an orthomolecular approach can detect enzyme imbalances or oxidative stress, allowing us to address health issues from an early stage with better results,” she states.

While genetic inheritance plays an important role in the potential development of diseases, Dr. González Martín clarifies that its influence is not as dominant as traditionally believed: “We must pay close attention to external risk factors that play a powerful role in the development of chronic degenerative diseases, such as lifestyle habits, exposure to pollution, an unbalanced diet, alcohol or tobacco consumption, and stress management…”

In this regard, the specialist in Orthomolecular Precision Medicine and Aesthetic Medicine addresses each diagnosis on a personalized basis, investigating the genesis of the disease and creating a precise profile of the patient. “It’s not about prescribing a certain quantity of supplements and assuming more is better. My approach involves analysing specific genes, biomarkers, and other factors that can influence disease development and the response to medications,” she notes.

Orthomolecular precision medicine addresses the patient’s health in a comprehensive manner, establishing several essential and distinctive aspects compared to conventional medicine:

Hepatic, vascular, lymphatic, and colonic detoxification



Revival of cellular enzymatic activity



Cellular nutrition



Modulation of inflammatory parameters



Management of oxidative stress



Management of dysbiosis and intestinal permeability in various ecological niches



Optimization of nutrient requirements



Optimization of hormonal conditions toward physiological levels (metabolic flexibility)



Stress management and other influencing factors.







Dr. González Martín recently presented the main advancements in orthomolecular medicine during a keynote at the I Euro-American Congress on Silver Economy, held last week at the Malaga Fair and Congress Centre. The event, considered one of the key forums for debate on the 50+ population segment, explored health and wellness issues for this demographic.

