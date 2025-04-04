Will beach go-ers finally get to enjoy showers on Spain’s Costa del Sol this summer?

THANKS to the plentiful rain over the past few weeks, water reservoirs appear to have regained enough capacity to turn on the showers on many tourist beaches along the Costa del Sol.



The final decision will be made when a report about the state of the water levels in storage is finalised.



“Everything points to the fact that there will be showers on the beaches this summer,” said the spokeswoman of the Malaga council Elisa Perez de Siles.



Perez stated that the water data ‘looks favourable’, however, she declined to give a specific date when the decision will be made.

Despite these early positive signs, water restrictions remain in place in Andalucia.



A person in the region is permitted to use 200 – 235 litres of water per day.



It remains forbidden to use drinking water for filling up swimming pools, washing cars or any other non-essential use of water.

The ban on beach showers is still in place. The lifting of this ban is now being investigated by the Malaga city council.



To check any other information about water use in Andalucia, click HERE.