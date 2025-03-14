Spain’s Malaga province now has water supplies for almost three years – but how much does each region consume?

Malaga province now has water reserves sufficient for almost three years of consumption, following more than two weeks of continuous rainfall.

Just months after authorities were considering shipping water from Murcia due to severe drought conditions, the province’s reservoirs, wells, and the Marbella desalination plant have collectively transformed the region’s water situation.

So far this year, an average of 513 litres of rainfall has been recorded across Malaga’s seven reservoirs.

Combined with runoff and previously stored water, it has boosted reservoir levels to nearly 45% of total capacity, holding 273.39 million litres.

READ MORE: ‘It’s the end of the world!’: Locals in Marbella take shelter from Storm Konrad as fierce winds and rain batter Spain’s Costa del Sol

The Limonero reservoir in Malaga, pictured after and before the recent rains

This volume represents approximately 18 months of consumption for Costa del Sol, Axarquía, and the capital—if the water could be freely transferred between systems and if reservoirs were the only source.

However, infrastructure challenges persist.

The water connection between Western Costa del Sol and Malaga capital remains severed after recent storms damaged the pipeline near Benalmadena, according to Patricia Navarro, the Andalucian Government delegate in Malaga.

READ MORE: Spain weather latest: Hundreds evacuated in Andalucia and schools closed as rivers surge amid ‘never-ending’ rain

Even before this damage, the pipeline was operating below optimal capacity due to wear and tear.

Malaga city consumes approximately 47 million litres annually, according to municipal water company Emasa.

The actual extraction is higher—about 55 million litres—with the difference accounting for losses during desalination of water from the Guadalhorce river and processing at the Atabal treatment plant.

During the past year, half of Malaga’s water has been sourced from wells around the Guadalhorce area, opened in coordination with the Junta de Andalucía. The capacity of these wells remains under assessment.

READ MORE: British tourist wanted in Spain for ‘slashing Mallorca bouncer’s face with a bottle’ is arrested

The remaining consumption comes from water treatment plants and the Guadalteba, Casasola, Guadalhorce, Conde del Guadalhorce, and, to a lesser extent, El Limonero reservoirs.

These currently hold about 172 million litres, though they serve multiple communities beyond the capital. Until recently, Malaga was even supplying water to the drought-stricken Axarquía region.

The western coastline represents the province’s largest water consumer, with Acosol (the regional water company) reporting normal demand of around 90 million litres annually—nearly double the consumption of the Malaga metropolitan area despite a comparable population.

The disparity in consumption between the capital and the Costa del Sol stems largely from irrigation needs for numerous golf courses and large villas, plus the influx of tourists that swells the population to around one million during summer peaks.

READ MORE: Storm Konrad hits Spain: Weather alerts are issued across Andalucia – including the Costa del Sol

Last year saw a 10-12% reduction due to restrictions.

Water supply in this area comes from three main sources: reservoirs, wells, and desalination.

La Concepción reservoir, which had to release water last week after approaching critical safety levels, typically provides about 48 million litres annually.

Wells contribute approximately 34 million litres, with the remainder coming from the desalination plant.

The ongoing expansion of the existing desalination facility will increase capacity to 18-20 million litres annually.

READ MORE: Train to Gibraltar? Spain’s long-demanded costa train may actually become a reality – and with it a stop across the border in La Linea

Future plans include constructing a second plant in Mijas with an initial capacity of 20 million litres, potentially doubling with further expansion, which would help preserve underground water resources.

Water recycling is therefore crucial for sustaining these non-potable uses.

The Axarquía region, hardest hit by drought in recent years, normally consumes about 22 million litres annually for human use—a figure that has decreased over the past two years due to severe restrictions.

The region hosts the province’s largest reservoir, La Viñuela, which had dropped to critical levels around 10% capacity but now holds more than 50 million litres following recent rainfall—sufficient for two years of human consumption.

The area can exchange water with other regions through the Peñón del Cuervo pumping station.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Brit fury in Spain after major funeral planner vanishes – hundreds of end-of-life plans at risk while crematoriums refuse to hand over ashes

Regarding agricultural irrigation water, the upcoming Drought Committee meeting on March 18 will determine how much can be allocated to farmers, who have been receiving minimal supplies until now.

The inland regions of Ronda and Antequera operate independently from the main provincial water systems, relying on local wells and natural springs that make consumption and reserve calculations more complex.

In Antequera, Mayor Manuel Baron recently announced water reserves sufficient for three years, as the El Torcal spring has resumed gravity flow.

The city also supplies water to Valle de Abdalajís after Adif rendered the town’s wells unusable during high-speed rail construction.

Ronda similarly depends on wells beneath the city, with extraction points in Cañada de Puya.

According to the city council, annual consumption is 2.85 million litres. This area has largely escaped drought concerns in recent years due to its location in one of the region’s rainiest valleys.