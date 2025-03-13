British tourist wanted in Spain for ‘slashing Mallorca bouncer’s face with a bottle’ is arrested

A BRITISH tourist wanted for slashing a bouncer’s face with a bottle in Mallorca has been caught.

Interpol Agents have arrested a young Brit accused of ‘smashing a Magaluf bouncer in the face with a broken bottle.’

An international arrest warrant had been out on the 19-year-old for two years since the horrific attack which left a security guard needing 50 facial stitches.

The incident occurred in summer 2019, when the teen was told to leave The Plaza Bar, a popular spot on the Magaluf strip.

He reportedly attempted to get back in but when refused, hit the Lithuanian bouncer in the face twice with a broken bottle.

At the time, the man claimed he was acting in self-defence but he was held and accused of criminal behaviour after investigators reviewed CCTV footage.

After his initial arrest in Spain, he paid €15,000 in bail, promptly returning to the UK and failing to respond to court communications.

Officials in Mallorca issued the arrest warrant for ‘wounding with a dangerous weapon’ soon after.

Now, prosecutors are pushing for a five year prison sentence as well as €27,476 in compensation for the victim.

The bouncer was reportedly left ‘disfigured’, with serious injuries attended to by surgeons.