13 Mar, 2025
13 Mar, 2025 @ 11:51
British tourist wanted in Spain for ‘slashing Mallorca bouncer’s face with a bottle’ is arrested

A BRITISH tourist wanted for slashing a bouncer’s face with a bottle in Mallorca has been caught. 

Interpol Agents have arrested a young Brit accused of ‘smashing a Magaluf bouncer in the face with a broken bottle.’ 

An international arrest warrant had been out on the 19-year-old for two years since the horrific attack which left a security guard needing 50 facial stitches.

The incident occurred in summer 2019, when the teen was told to leave The Plaza Bar, a popular spot on the Magaluf strip.

He reportedly attempted to get back in but when refused, hit the Lithuanian bouncer in the face twice with a broken bottle. 

At the time, the man claimed he was acting in self-defence but he was held and accused of criminal behaviour after investigators reviewed CCTV footage. 

After his initial arrest in Spain, he paid €15,000 in bail, promptly returning to the UK and failing to respond to court communications.

Officials in Mallorca issued the arrest warrant for ‘wounding with a dangerous weapon’ soon after.

Now, prosecutors are pushing for a five year prison sentence as well as €27,476 in compensation for the victim. 

The bouncer was reportedly left ‘disfigured’, with serious injuries attended to by surgeons.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

