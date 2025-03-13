13 Mar, 2025
13 Mar, 2025 @ 12:00
For sale: Palatial hotel in the hills of Marbella loved by the Obamas and Jennifer Lopez

ONE of Spain’s most luxurious hotels that has welcomed guests like the Obamas and Jennifer Lopez is up for sale with a €150 million price tag.

The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort is currently owned by businessman Ricardo Arrantz.

He has hired the JLL international consultancy to sell it and is apparently confident of getting the €150 million asking price.

LUXURY AT €150 MILLION

The move comes after talks with the Emin Capital fund collapsed, with a deal said to have been close.

Last year Arranz was given a loan by a provider that gives ‘last resort’ funding to companies having problems with accessing traditional financing.

It reportedly has to be repaid by spring 2026 with an interest rate of 18%.

The five-star, 126-room hotel is located in the Villa Padierna Golf Resort Urbanisation between Marbella and Estepona.

Surrounded by three golf courses, the resort features a Roman amphitheatre and more than 1200 original works of art.

It offers beauty, spa and wellness facilities as well as meeting rooms for events.

Alex Trelinski

