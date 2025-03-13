13 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Blanes – € 245,000

by
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Blanes - € 245

Floor 4th, flat total surface area 190 m², usable floor area 115 m², double bedrooms: 3, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair-friendly, built-in wardrobes, lift, balcony, heating (natural gas), ext. woodwork (aluminum), internal carpentry (aluminio y madera), kitchen, dining room, state of repair: in good condition, gas, community fees: between 40 and 60€, utility room, neighbours per floor: 4, facing southeast, automatic door phone, reinforced door, sunny, terrace, lands: stoneware, storeroom, exterior, energy emission rate: E, 47, energy consumption rate: E, 172… See full property details

Flat

Blanes, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 245,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Blanes - € 245,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

For sale: Palatial hotel in the hills of Marbella loved by the Obamas and Jennifer Lopez
Previous Story

For sale: Palatial hotel in the hills of Marbella loved by the Obamas and Jennifer Lopez

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop