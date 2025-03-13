3 bedroom Flat for sale in Blanes – € 245,000

Floor 4th, flat total surface area 190 m², usable floor area 115 m², double bedrooms: 3, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair-friendly, built-in wardrobes, lift, balcony, heating (natural gas), ext. woodwork (aluminum), internal carpentry (aluminio y madera), kitchen, dining room, state of repair: in good condition, gas, community fees: between 40 and 60€, utility room, neighbours per floor: 4, facing southeast, automatic door phone, reinforced door, sunny, terrace, lands: stoneware, storeroom, exterior, energy emission rate: E, 47, energy consumption rate: E, 172… See full property details
Flat
Blanes, Girona
|
3 beds
|
2 baths
€ 245,000