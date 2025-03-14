One of Europe’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations takes place a day early on the Costa Blanca

MAINLAND Europe’s biggest St Patrick’s Day parade will once again be held in Spain this weekend.

The event will be staged for the 12th time along the Cabo Roig strip on the Orihuela Costa in Alicante province- starting at 3pm from Calle Aqua.

As the big March 17 feast day falls on a Monday this year, organisers have decided to bring forward the celebrations by 24 hours.

2025 GRAND MARSHALL, CHARLIE REDMOND

Having topped 25,000 attendees at last year’s festivities, the event could attract even more people this year with little if any rain forecast.

All-Ireland Gaelic footballer Charlie Redmond will be this year’s parade Grand Marshall.

Redmond is a legend in Ireland and continues the tradition of bringing over big names for the event.

The parade will feature an ex-Irish army veterans pipe band plus floats, dance groups, motorcycles, vintage cars and a variety of musicians.

Orihuela’s Coastal and Tourism councillor, Manuel Mestre, said: “The event is a significant boost for the Orihuela Costa both from a tourism and economic perspective.”

“It is yet another example of the diversity of cultures and countries that coexist harmoniously in Orihuela Costa, who bring life to this rich and diverse community.”

Other large celebrations of St Patrick’s Day in Spain can be found in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol and Tortosa in Tarragona.